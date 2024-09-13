(CNN) — Janet Jackson is sharing a story that proves her infamous Super Bowl halftime show moment with Justin Timberlake wasn’t her only “wardrobe malfunction.”

The legendary singer and actress served up the royally delicious tea in a video with British Vogue for their “Life in Looks” franchise posted Thursday, in which she recounted a “funny story” about her iconic “Rhythm Nation” outfit.

“I was performing for the Queen of England and we were doing ‘Rhythm Nation,’” she recalled. “Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack.”

Wait, what?! We have barely recovered from learning about Jackson’s famous cousins and now this?

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” Jackson said. “I thought ‘Oh my God!’”

Jackson said she knew it was legit when she felt “air back there” from the split in her pants. The star said she had to adjust her performance before the Queen.

“So I never turned my back to her, which some of the choreography was supposed to,” Jackson said. “I just faced forward.”

Jackson also talked about how the famous key she kept on a hoop earring came to be – she was in charge of cleaning the cages for her family’s many animals and that was her way of carrying the key – and making the “Scream” music video with her brother, Michael Jackson.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.