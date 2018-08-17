Janet Jackson releases first new music in three years

(CNN) — Janet Jackson’s new music is “Made For Now.”

That’s the title of the singer’s first single in three years.

The song and video feature “King of Reggaetón” Daddy Yankee.

The Dave Meyers-directed video is classic Jackson, with colorful outfits, dancers and lots of jamming.

Her last music was 2015’s “Unbreakable” album.

Since then, Jackson has toured, given birth to her son, and toured some more.

She and Daddy Yankee are set to perform Friday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

