Janet Jackson announces new music and tour

(CNN) — Janet Jackson is hitting the road again.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is set to kick off her Black Diamond World Tour in arenas across North America this summer.

The all-new production will feature new music from her forthcoming “Black Diamond” album which will be released this year.

The tour will include music from her 12 multi-platinum albums as well as a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Miami on June 24 and will hit several major cities across North America including New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and Staples Center in Los Angeles.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Jackson talked about the inspiration for the album ad tour name.

“Black diamond, it’s the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds to cut,” she said. “It’s hard to hurt, to destroy. In my recent years I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong.”

European dates and more will be announced later.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13 at LiveNation.com.

See Jackson’s official site for full tour dates.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.