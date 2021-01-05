Jane Krakowski, Randy Jackson reboot ‘Name That Tune’ to test players’ music knowledge

“Name That Tune” is back! And it’s music to our ears.

Tonight we’re getting a look at the updated music show. And an answer to the question: Has anyone seen Randy Jackson?

Contestant: “I can name that tune in two notes.”

Can you “Name That Tune”?!?!

Jane Krakowski is hosting the rebooted show, with bandleader Randy Jackson!

Contestants have a chance to take home as much as $100,000!

Jane Krakowski: “The person who knows the most music in round one, is never the person who ends up going through. You just do not know who it’s going to be…”

Randy Jackson: “You never know!”

Jane Krakowski: “It’s been really fun to see it turn on a dime in Bid-a-Note.”

Randy Jackson: “And remember, you may know the song, which you maybe don’t really know the title.”

The show will feature both iconic games and new ones.

Randy Jackson: “We have a series called Mixtape, which is Jane’s playlist.”

Jane Krakowski: “It is my actual playlist.”

Randy Jackson: “There are songs on there you never knew that Jane Krakowski would ever listen to, it’s a deep insight into Jane’s world.”

Jane Krakowski: “My love playlist, my dating playlist, my workout, my party playlist.”

Jane and Randy both grew up watching the original “Name That Tune”. Now it’s Jane’s first gig as game show host.

Jane Krakowski: “I really wanted to do something live on TV where I had more connection with the people as me, Jane, and not necessarily some of the characters that I play.”

It’s also a different kind of competition TV experience for Randy.

Randy Jackson: “I didn’t really want to go back into a straight competition show, judging again. So it was really a nice extension and a growth for me.”

Contestant: “That’s a yes for me, Dawg.”

And a new show may mean, new signature catchphrases.

Randy Jackson: “There may be some new phrases you’ve got to tune in to watch.”

Tomorrow’s a big TV night right here on 7!

“Name That Tune” premieres at 9 p.m., right after “The Masked Dancer.”

