Book clubs aren’t known for being all that exciting or for members ending up behind bars. But that’s just some of the international shenanigans in the Jane Fonda comedy: Book Club: The Next Chapter.”

Deco’s Alex Miranda, who has only been arrested twice, has the story.

Look, I was a kid, OK? Who knew they actually kept track of overdue library books? And we don’t talk about the other time in Mexico.

In the Book Club sequel, the gang go on a chaotic bachelor party trip. But sometimes you need to shake life up a little to remember who you really are.

Could this cast get more iconic?

In Book Club: The Next Chapter, the sequel to the comedy Book Club, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen are finally taking that girls’ trip to Italy, after Jane’s character, Vivian, gets engaged.

But, in the grand tradition of bachelorette parties, things go off the rails.

Not that Candice can relate.

Alex Miranda: “What was your last Miami experience? Any bachelorette trips in South Florida?”

Candice Bergen: “I was there about a few months ago.”

Alex: “Did you like it?”

Candice Bergen: “Yeah.”

Alex: “Any debauchery?”

Candice Bergen: “Psst. I’m 76.”

Alex: “I watched the movie.”

Mary Steenburgen: “Yeah, and we’re never going to live it down.”

Or the rest of the cast for that matter.

Candice Bergen: “We’ve never had a bachelorette party.”

Jane Fonda: “That was after our time. We didn’t grow up with bachelorette parties. Or gender reveal parties. We didn’t. This is a new thing.”

Alex: “Now do you wish you had more of these in your life?”

Group: “No.”

Mary Steenburgen: “I wish they would send us to Rome again to have more wine. I would say yes to that.”

And after more than two months filming in the country, so much more.

Jane Fonda: “I wish we had gelato like they do. It’s just not the same here. And boy do I like that gelato.”

Candice Bergen: “Fettuccine.”

“Alex: “Hmmm.”

Mary Steenburgen: “Cacio e pepe. But I’ve learned how to make it.”

Candice Bergen: “Have you?”

Mary Steenburgen: “So I just make it.”

You know what I would say yes to?

Alex: “That Italian police officer, Jane.”

Mary Steenburgen: “Oh, my gosh. He was gorgeous. Right? What was that?”

Jane Fonda: “It was a lot of fun. It really was.”

Needless to say, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, where secrets are shared and everything questioned.

Alex: “I was thinking about my life.”

Alex: “What is it that I do because of conventions and expectations?”

Jane Fonda: “I’m very happy to hear this, yeah.”

Alex: “Would you say that’s the true heart of the story?”

Mary Steenburgen: “It does challenge you to listen to your own soul.”

Mary Steenburgen: “And your own journey. And to not have to do anything because you think that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

And, friendship.

Candice Bergen: “It’s just hugely important to have a support system like that.”

Candice Bergen: “It gets you through the hard stuff, and it makes the joyous stuff more joyous.”

Jane Fonda: “I agree with what they said.”

Book Club: The Next Chapter hits theaters Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.