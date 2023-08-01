The world can be ruff sometimes, especially for a stray dog. But in the upcoming comedy, “Strays,” the abandoned pups want to give one of their owners a little paw-back.

The movie sees, sorry, hears Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher as the voices of the K-9s.

We got the deets on the paw-tastic good time.

This old dog is about to learn some new tricks in the upcoming film “Strays.”

The movie’s about Reggie, voiced by Will Ferrell, who’s abandoned by his owner. He meets some fellow strays who encourage him to get revenge .

Will Ferrell: “I immediately loved the premise of, you know, kind of emulating a homeward bound sweet kind of Disney-esque dog movie, with a journey, and then of course it’s filthy R rated.”

Doug, played by Will Forte, is a not-so nice dog owner, who really only cares about one thing; his manhood. But don’t be fooled, the film does have a lot of heart.

Will Forte: “The script is hysterical and also oddly touching for what a dirty movie it is. I found myself tearing up in a couple of places.”

Actress Isla Fisher is the voice of Maggie, an Austrailian Shepard, whose owner ditched her in favor of a more social media friendly dog

Isla Fisher: “At the heart of it, these four dogs have this incredible friendship that they’re bonded together by their sense of really otherness. They don’t belong anywhere and there’s something beautiful about them creating their own family.”

Rounding out the rag-tag team of stray pups is Randall park and Jamie Foxx, who voice Hunter and Bug, respectively.

The on screen pups may not be loved by their owners, but the actor’s dogs were definitely treated like gold.

For Ferrell, the best part wasn’t just the comedy.

Will Ferrell: “This bond that forms between the dogs and I was like, ‘Oh this is going to be the surprise of the movie.'”

As for Doug, let’s hope the dogs don’t ruff him up too bad.

