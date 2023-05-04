(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since his daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement last month that the actor was hospitalized due to an undisclosed “medical complication.”

“Appreciate all the love,” Foxx posted on his verified Instagram feed on Wednesday, adding that he is “feeling blessed.”

Celebrities such as DJ Khaled, AJ McClean and Ludacris all responded with messages of support for Foxx.

The “Ray” actor’s message follows an announcement from FOX network, also shared on Wednesday, that Nick Cannon will be filling in as guest host on “Beat Shazam,” a music-related game show that Foxx hosts with his daughter Corinne.

The network also announced that Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ on the show.

“Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer,” the statement read.

Foxx had been in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz when he experienced the medical emergency resulting in his hospitalization.

A source previously told CNN that the incident did not happen on set, and indicated that filming was expected to wrap in April.

