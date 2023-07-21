(CNN) — Jamie Foxx is teasing a new project.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of himself atop a gold race car outside of a Las Vegas hotel. The car is labeled “BETMGM,” an online sports betting company.

Foxx captioned it, “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon.”

A photographer named Erik Umphery commented on the post, writing, “As always it was a great experience working with you the last 2 days.”

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication in April and has remained largely out of the spotlight since. He has been spotted in Chicago in recent weeks, where he had undergone medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation care for patients with physical impairments, brain or spine injuries.

His daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram in May that her father was on his way to recovery.

“My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she wrote.

