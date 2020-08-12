Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Dominique Fishback spread love for “Project Power”

From what I hear, one Viagra can work for hours.

Too bad the magic pill in “Project Power” doesn’t last as long, but it might leave you feeling like a real hero.

If there was a pill that could give you superhuman powers, would you take it?

Jamie Foxx (as Art): “Oooooo, so that’s your power.”

Uhhh, maybe! Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Dominique Fishback star in “Project Power,” about a drug dealer, police officer and former soldier who team up to stop the distribution of a pill that gives you pure power for five minutes.

But if the cast could take it…

Jamie Foxx: “The power of love. I would be the Loveman, and I would spread the love to everybody. (raises heart symbol) And that’s my symbol right there.”

Okaaay, Jamie…

Waitress: “Need anything else?”

Jamie Foxx (as Art): “No, I’m fine.”

Waitress: “Hmm… Yes, you are.”

Jamie Foxx: “I already possess some of those attributes already.”

Oh, we already knew that. Remember “Ray Charles?”

Jamie Foxx (as Ray Charles): “I can’t hear her. You hear that? My heart just skipped a beat.”

Alex Miranda: “Joseph, what about you?”

Joseph Gordon Levitt: “I thought of the power of empathy, to see through someone else’s eyes, to hear through someone else’s ears. Really experience someone else’s life.”

Newcomer Dominique told me she would apply it to her love life.

Dominique Fishback: “If I had a little crush, maybe it’d be on my Nina Simone. Put a spell on you and now you’re mine.”

And it really was all love on the set, as Jamie said about working with JGL after his two-year long break from Hollywood to spend time with his family.

Jamie Foxx: “He looked over to me and he said, ‘Man, I haven’t been on set in a long time, and I gotta tell you, I’m happy for this,’ and you know I’m an emotional dude, and that just hit me right in my tearbox.”

Awww! Me too, man. Me too.

Alex Miranda: “What has it been like to parent during this extraordinarily unique and unprecedented time?”

Joseph Gordon Levitt: “Yeah, it’s a challenge for everybody. You know, in this time I’m trying to focus on gratitude. This is such a tragic time and my family, we’re lucky. We have a place where we can stay safe.”

