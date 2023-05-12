(CNN) — Jamie Foxx’s daughter announced in a new social media post that the actor has been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Foxx was first hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia on April 11 after he experienced a “medical complication,” according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. No further information about the incident was provided.

On Friday, Foxx’s daughter, with whom he co-hosts the game show “Beat Shazam,” shared an “update from the family” on her Instagram story after multiple media reports cited friends who were seeking prayers for the Oscar-winning actor’s ongoing recovery.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne Foxx wrote. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Last week, Jamie Foxx shared a brief message on Instagram to express his gratitude for the support he has received, writing “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.