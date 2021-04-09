Jamie Foxx and Kyla-Drew play father and daughter in new Netflix sitcom

One thing Deco knows a lot about is celebrity news and embarrassment. It’s kind of a daily practice. Jamie Foxx stars in a new Netflix sitcom called “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

Many of us have been there.

Jamie Foxx (as Rev. Sweet Tee): “The question is, why can’t I have a yacht.”

Dad’s maybe acting a little too extra.

Jamie Foxx (as Brian Dixon): “Sasha, Malia, yes, we can.”

Heather Hemmens (as Stacy): “OK, when the Obama starts, I gotta go.”

Jamie Foxx and Kyla-Drew are a comedy duo playing father and daughter in the new Netflix sitcom, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

Jamie Foxx: “And that’s what you see. You see Brian Dixon getting it wrong. You see Brian Dixon with skinny jeans on. You see Brian Dixon with the wrong TikTok dance.”

Oh, no! Not the wrong TikTok dance!

But there’s more than just laughs.

Jamie Foxx: “No matter where you are as a dad, that daddy-daughter time is the most precious time, and most of the time we get it wrong!”

Newcomer Kyla-Drew plays Sasha Dixon, but it doesn’t sound like she was ever really all that embarrassed by Jamie.

Kyla-Drew: “It was a dream come true. I always looked up to Jaime Foxx growing up. I always say , I loved “Dreamgirls” growing up. That was my movie.”

It was Jamie’s music career for me. Remember this club banger?

Jamie Foxx (singing): “Blame it on the goose, got you feeling loose. Blame it on the tron, got you in the zone.”

But the multi-talented artist, who’s, uh, pretty cool, is embarrassing to someone.

Jaime Foxx: “I caught my youngest daughter when she was like 6 or 7. I was telling something, and leaned over to her friends and she went [does hand motion], and I thought, ‘That’s me? That’s who I am?'”

And Kyla-Drew told me she’s a klutz.

Kyla-Drew: “The most embarrassing thing about myself is, I’m so clumsy. Literally today, when I went to Starbucks, I got out the car, and when I was walking back, I literally slipped and fell.”

But, there’s hope still.

Jamie Foxx: “As my youngest daughter got older, she realizes, ‘Dad, I’mma be honest with you. You funny.’ I said, ‘What made you say that?’ ”Cause I done been to other people’s places, and other dads, and they try. No, you holding it down.’ So I got that at least.”

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” drops on Netflix April 14.

