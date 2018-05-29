For Jamie Foxx, every day is Bring Your Daughter to Work Day. That’s because for Season 2 of “Beat Shazam,” Jamie’s hired his baby girl Corinne to be the in-house DJ.

Jamie Foxx: “Give it up for my co-host, Corinne Foxx!”

Jamie Foxx has brought back the show where contestants try to name that tune before anyone else — including the all-knowing app, Shazam.

Now that Corinne has graduated college, she needed a job.

Jamie told us she got it on her own. (Uh-huh…)

Corinne told Deco she’s loving every minute of it.

Corinne Foxx: “I mean, it was such a great experience to work with my dad and, obviously, he’s done this a bunch of times, and this is his show, and so for him to let me be on it and to be working with him is really awesome.”

Jamie starts hostin’ and Corinne starts spinnin’ when Season 2 of “Beat Shazam” airs right here on 7, right after Deco.

