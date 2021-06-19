(WSVN) - In the mood for a fish dish with a little kick? Here’s a recipe that will bring a taste of the islands to your table. Time to grab a bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rey De La Osa

The Plate: Jamaican-Style Lime-Poached Fish (Blaff), Publix Aprons Cooking School Recipes

Ingredients:

½ bunch fresh Italian parsley

4 cloves garlic

2 small, fresh jalapeños

2 cups no-salt-added vegetable stock (or broth), divided

¼ cup lime juice (plus additional for serving, optional)

1 cup diced yellow onion

½ teaspoon pepper, divided

3 oz sliced green onions, divided

2 (6 oz) white fish fillets (such as haddock, snapper or tilapia, about 12 oz.)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Method of preparation:

Chop parsley (1/2 cup) and garlic finely. Dice 1 jalapeño and slice remaining jalapeño thinly, removing seeds and membranes, if desired.

Combine 1 cup stock, lime juice, yellow onions, garlic, diced jalapeños, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and one-half each green onions and parsley. Place fish in shallow dish (wash hands) and pour mixture over fish. Marinate 30 minutes.

Remove fish from marinade (wash hands). Pour marinade and remaining 1 cup stock into large sauté pan and bring to a boil on high, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 5 minutes.

Carefully nestle fish into mixture; cover and simmer (do not boil) 8-10 minutes until fish is opaque and flakes easily. Remove fish and sprinkle with salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top with jalapeño slices and remaining half green onions and parsley.

Serve fish with poaching liquid, accompanied by rice and additional lime juice, if desired. Always check fish for bones and cook to an internal temperature of 145°F.

—

