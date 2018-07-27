Jamaica Sandal Company sells customizable footwear

In Miami, you can get away with wearing sandals all year round. It’s kind of like they’re the essential shoe to have in your closet and one company lets you be a part of the process — by letting you play designer.

Summer time means putting your best foot forward. The Jamaica Sandal Company is here to help.

Summer Tie Shue, owner: “Everything that we have, we make sure it’s unique, we make sure you can personalize it.”

The shoes are handmade in Jamaica, but we caught up with the owner much closer to home, at the National Hotel.

She said there are two key pieces.

Summer Tie Shue: “For this summer, our styles are the signature strap ups and also the slides.”

The slides are a must if you want to be on-trend.

Summer Tie Shue: “Every girl wants a slide, it’s the go-to sandal, it’s nice and easy.”

If you want to glam up your look — wrap your leg in their signature strap ups.

Summer Tie Shue: “The strappys just make everything much more sexy.”

Either way, whichever pair you go for, they will be your own.

Summer Tie Shue: “We customize everything from the color of the sole. We have two different options; we have dark and we have nude. You get to choose your toe piece, your ankle piece, you get to choose any type of leather that you’d like.”

From metallic to animal print to solid colors, there’s plenty of leather to choose from.

The average price for these sandals is $65 and the best part is that they’ll take you anywhere — from day to night.

Summer Tie Shue: “You can wear them to the beach in your cutoffs, even in a bikini. You can then wear them at night with a dress or romper. They are so versatile and they are so unique that they can go with almost any outfit.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jamaica Sandal Company

(305) 439-8719

http://jamaicasandalco.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.