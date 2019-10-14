Jada Pinkett Smith tells Deco all about her talk show ‘Red Table Talk’

They sing, we ask questions around here, but Jada Pinkett Smith happens to be really good at it, too. The actress and her amazing family are back with more episodes of their Emmy-nominated talk show. It’s called “Red Table Talk.” Deco talked to Jada about it Monday morning.

Uh, you guys — we’re witnessing Alicia Keys singing “Girl On Fire” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada’s mother, and her daughter, Willow. Epic!

It’s on the latest episode of Jada’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” and it’s a moment that’s surreal, even for a huge celeb like Jada.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “I was sitting at the table like, ‘First of all, I don’t know if I’m worthy of this!’ Us singing — with my mother and my daughter, in my house with my sister and friend Alicia Keys — that’s so special!”

Oh, Jada, you’re definitely worthy. The actress has turned the tables, so to speak, and is now the one asking the questions instead of answering them from hacks like us.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “I want to make this a conversation where I’m sharing myself with someone, and then asking someone to share their self, so it’s this two-way communication.”

That’s a really good strategy. Gee, now we totally feel pressure to do a good job with this interview.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “Don’t. Don’t, you know. Don’t — don’t feel that way, hahaha.”

Speaking of two-way communication, that’s something Jada’s husband, Will Smith, could’ve thought about when they flew to Tanzania the other week.

Will Smith: “I didn’t tell Jada that the runway was gonna be dirt.”

Yikes, so Will learned his lesson there, and we asked Jada for advice on how to handle that situation going forward.

Jada Pinkett Smith: “If your wife or partner is afraid of flying, and you know that you’re going to be landing on a dirt runway, my advice would be to have a conversation beforehand about it. That would be my advice, hahaha.”

