Jada Pinkett Smith praises Jessica Chastain for wage fight

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith is praising Jessica Chastain for fighting for pay equity in Hollywood.

During a diverse storytelling panel at the Sundance Film Festival, Pinkett Smith on Sunday relayed the story that Chastain negotiated raises for both her and actress Octavia Spencer, who are co-starring in an upcoming comedy.

“Jessica stood up for Octavia and I want you to know because they stood together, they got three times what they were asking for as a unit,” she said.

Pinkett Smith stressed the importance of women in Hollywood working together to stop wage disparity.

“It’s nice to go out and march, we can do that. It’s nice to wear black at the Golden Globes. But what are we doing behind closed doors? And I got to give our sister Jessica Chastain her props.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.