We’ve hit that time of year where day turns into night earlier and earlier, and that’s a good thing, if you’re the kind of person that likes watching scary movies when it’s dark out. The new horror film “Prey for the Devil” drops this week. It’s so scary, even the star of the movie got spooked!

Jacqueline Byers is a woman on a mission in the new horror thriller “Prey for the Devil.”

She plays Sister Ann, a nun training to become the first female exorcist, but she soon finds herself confronting her past demons while trying to save a little girl’s soul.

Evil entities and possession?

Yeah, I’d totally be freaked out too if I was making this movie!

Jacqueline Byers: “It’s like, I got so jumpy. I feel like you dial it up when you’re working on something like that, that you’re just like, it’s like the little hairs are always up on the back of your neck.”

Her co-star, Christian Navarro, who plays Father Dante, wasn’t phased though…

Christian Navarro: “I did not. Yeah, cool as a cucumber over here.”

But he does say he would need to wind down after an intense work day.

Christian Navarro: “After most shoot days, we’d head down to this really lovely restaurant, and we’d all share a glass of wine and kind of decompress about the day, and it kept us all a little bit grounded in what we were doing.”

Jackie’s night-time routine involved her 9-year-old co-star.

Jacqueline Byers: “I would go to Posy’s room every night with her mom and just have tea and cookies and being around a 9-year-old just instantly takes you out of the subject matter that you’re dealing with.”

And when it comes to things that bring them light and happiness off-set…

Christian Navarro: “I have three dogs, and it’s pretty hard to stay in a bad mood when they’re staring at you and loving you unconditionally. They save my life every day.”

Jacqueline Byers: “Music, my dog and my boyfriend. I will go to a Celine Dion ballad. I will go to Spice Girls.”

OK, back to “Prey for the Devil.”

The film hits theaters just in time for halloween.

So you know, we had to ask Jackie and Christian about their favorite movie to watch this time of year.

Jacqueline Byers: “‘Hocus Pocus 1!’ [laughs]”

Christian Navarro: “Outside answer here, but ‘The Batman.’ ‘The Batman’ with Pattinson is a Halloween film, so I’ll say that one. “

