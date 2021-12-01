(CNN) — Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of music icon Clarence Avant and mother-in-law to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, was fatally shot in her home early Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Netflix.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim but in a statement to CNN said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at a home in the Trousdale Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California at 2:23 a.m. where they discovered a woman had been shot.

“The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive,” according to the BHPD statement.

“Yes, unfortunately we can confirm that Mrs. Avant was shot and killed early this morning,” said an email from Netflix.

Beverly Hills police are expected to release additional information at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The Avants married in 1967 and had two children together. Clarence Avant was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. He was the subject of the 2019 documentary “The Black Godfather,” which looked at his political influence, musical legacy and work with musicians like Bill Withers and Babyface.

After news of her death, leaders in the Los Angeles community paid tribute to Avant.

“I’m heartbroken by this morning’s news of the tragic and shocking murder of Mrs. Jacqueline Avant,” Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) said in a statement. “Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most.”

“Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant,” Magic Johnson tweeted. “This is the saddest day in our lives.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.