(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something a little different on taco night, check out what we think is a delicious twist on a classic meal. That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

Jackfruit
Vegetable oil
Cumin
Oregano
Paprika
Garlic Powder
Onion Powder
Salt and pepper
1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Corn or flour tortillas
Taco toppings

Method of Preparation:

  • – Add shredded jackfruit into pan with olive oil and saute.
  • – If jackfruit is not bought shredded, just take two forks and shred it up yourself.
  • – Add paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and a pinch of salt and pepper and mix together.
  • – Add in can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and toss to coat jackfruit. Make sure to break up the peppers.
  • – Add can of drained and rinsed black beans.
  • – Heat up tortillas and serve with your favorite taco toppings.

Enjoy!

