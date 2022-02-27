(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something a little different on taco night, check out what we think is a delicious twist on a classic meal. That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
Jackfruit
Vegetable oil
Cumin
Oregano
Paprika
Garlic Powder
Onion Powder
Salt and pepper
1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Corn or flour tortillas
Taco toppings
Method of Preparation:
- – Add shredded jackfruit into pan with olive oil and saute.
- – If jackfruit is not bought shredded, just take two forks and shred it up yourself.
- – Add paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and a pinch of salt and pepper and mix together.
- – Add in can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and toss to coat jackfruit. Make sure to break up the peppers.
- – Add can of drained and rinsed black beans.
- – Heat up tortillas and serve with your favorite taco toppings.
Enjoy!
