(WSVN) - If you’re looking for something a little different on taco night, check out what we think is a delicious twist on a classic meal. That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

Jackfruit

Vegetable oil

Cumin

Oregano

Paprika

Garlic Powder

Onion Powder

Salt and pepper

1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

Corn or flour tortillas

Taco toppings

Method of Preparation:

– Add shredded jackfruit into pan with olive oil and saute.

– If jackfruit is not bought shredded, just take two forks and shred it up yourself.

– Add paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano and a pinch of salt and pepper and mix together.

– Add in can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce and toss to coat jackfruit. Make sure to break up the peppers.

– Add can of drained and rinsed black beans.

– Heat up tortillas and serve with your favorite taco toppings.



Enjoy!

