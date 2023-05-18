The art of the hustle is back on the big screen.

Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow take it to the basketball court in White Men Can’t Jump, the re-make of the 1992 comedy opens this weekend.

But before you go see it, check out what the cast thinks about the film.

Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow team up to make some much-needed cash in White Men Can’t Jump.

Sinqua plays Kamal, a father and husband trying to support his family. He’s tough on the outside, sweet on the inside.

Sinqua Walls: “I would say he’s got a lot of potential still left in him as far as basketball, but also as a human being, and you see that over the course of the movie, but when we first interact with him, you see that he’s a really rough unpolished gem.”

Jack Harlow is Jeremy, a slacker who’s own b-ball career was cut short by injuries. He knew he was the right guy for the role, but said he had to work on his game a lot.

Jack Harlow: “Well I knew they needed someone white, so I said, ‘You know what, I’m in,’ but it actually took a lot of training and I want to give a big shout-out to my trainer Khalid.

Jack and Sinqua knew the performances of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in the original movie would be hard to beat.

Both movies work for the same reason. They kept things real.

Sinqua Walls: “We shot in some really historic locations that you see in the first one, and I also think the fact that they were so true to what was going on in ’92, and we’re still very true to what’s going on today, how we bring that synergy together.”

Jack wraps up the entire experience of making White Men Can’t Jump quite nicely. Even if he takes his time doing it.

Jack Harlow: “I’ll put it to ya like this, the whole thing was just a wonderful chance to get to know a talented group of people.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.