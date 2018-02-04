MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jennifer Lopez raised money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, celebrated an anniversary with beau Alex Rodriguez and covered Prince songs at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis.

Lopez headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert at Nomadic Live at The Armory, working the stage with sizzling and sharp dance moves and singing hits like “I’m Real” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

She changed at least seven times during the nearly two-hour concert: She started in a body suit and then switched to a loose jersey that read “J LO” and the No. 13 — one of the many odes to A-Rod.

When she performed her new dance single “Us,” released on Friday, she said she worked on the song a year ago — around the time she started dating the former New York Yankee player. Lopez also used a baseball bat as a prop during “Jenny from the Block.”

“Today is a very special day … I don’t want to get all mushy but baby this song is for you,” said Lopez.

Rodriquez was in the audience, along with Jamie Foxx, Russell Wilson, Ciara, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and Archie Manning.

Though Super Bowl 52 was Sunday, with the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, Lopez said “the big show is tonight.”

“You get full time, you get overtime … we can do whatever we want to do. There are no censors, ain’t no time delay. We came to play,” she said.

She sported a dramatic, long fur-like coat during a dance break for “If You Had My Love,” weaving in a bit of Sheila E’s “The Glamorous Life.”

Appropriately, she sang a medley of Prince songs for the Minneapolis crowd — including “When Doves Cry” and “Darling Nikki” — and even slid across the stage on her knees while a guitarist gave his best impression of The Purple One. It earned roars from the crowd.

Lopez, 48, also covered Aretha Franklin’s “Respect”; danced to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Camila Cabello’s “Havana”; was joined by Ne-Yo for a duet of “All I Have”; and let DJ Khaled work the audience up while she changed outfits.

At one point she said, “We need something sexy for the sexy people from Minneapolis,” and was joined by shirtless male dancers. In a lingerie ensemble, she danced sensually on a chair as red lights shined onto the stage.

She closed the set with a festive vibe with “Let’s Get Loud,” as her dancers played congos and pyrotechnics burst in the air.

Saturday’s concert raised awareness for the post-Hurricane Maria relief and recovery effort in Puerto Rico. AT&T said it would match charitable contributions up to $200,000 to the Hispanic Federation, and it would give a $1 donation to the Hispanic Federation for every tweet using the hashtag (hash)JLoNOW.

Lopez said she wanted “to help all of our friends in Puerto Rico who are still trying to rebuild their lives.”

“Together we can do great things,” she told the audience.

