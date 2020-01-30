J-Lo, Shakira talk about significance of their Super Bowl halftime performance

The divas have spoken! J-Lo and Shakira dropped some hints about their Super Bowl Halftime Show, and one of the people they talked to was Deco’s Alex Miranda.

It is a very exciting week in Miami, which, of course, is a lot to say to begin with. All of this because of the Super Bowl.

Right now, we’re on the red carpet at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. DJ Khaled headlining tonight, but you know what? The big stars of the week are J-Lo and Shakira, and we got to talk to them earlier today about what it means to perform in the halftime show.

It’s so much star power, you gotta wonder how they’ll fit it all on one stage!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, two of the biggest Latina acts of all time, are days away from a history-making moment. They will be sharing the stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the significance won’t be lost on them.

Alex Miranda: “There are going to be millions of little Latina girls watching this performance. What do you think this moment, you two together, is going to mean to them?”

Shakira: “As a little girl, no one would have thought that I would end up performing at the Super Bowl one day. I think that J-Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race. What matters is the message, what you have to say.”

J-Lo jumping in and adding it’s also about the hustle.

Jennifer Lopez: “I think it’s about hard work. Like she said, being from Barranquilla, me being from the Bronx.”

J-Lo also telling me she’ll be thinking about her mom and dad during this milestone moment.

Jennifer Lopez: “My mom and dad, I think if you ask them, ‘Would you rather have the Jets in the Super Bowl this year or to see their daughter standing up there representing women and Latinas and Americans and everything that I am and that Shakira is, I think they would pick this, so I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and very grateful.”

I’m sure they’re going to be super proud of her.

We’re all going to be proud of both of them.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played on Sunday. You can watch the game here on 7.

