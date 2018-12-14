Jennifer Lopez returns to the big screen this holiday season with the new movie “Second Act.” It’s an inspiring story about perseverance and believing in yourself. Deco caught up with J.Lo’s gorgeous co-star Vanessa Hudgens in Miami to talk about the film, fashion and holiday fun.

Jennifer Lopez (as Maya): “I just wish we lived in a world where street smarts equals book smarts.”

If you wanna feel good over the holidays, J.Lo’s new movie “Second Act” is a warm and fuzzy story.

Dan Bucatinsky (as Arthur): “It’s not easy getting a job for a woman your age.”

Jennifer Lopez (as Maya): “Watch me.”

Jenny plays a woman who walks out on her job after she didn’t get a well-deserved promotion.

Speaking of walking out, after waiting hours and hours and hours to interview J.Lo on Friday here in Miami, the actress walked out without talking to Deco — so here’s a generic interview she did with the movie company.

Jennifer Lopez: “What I loved about this script, which is — I relate to very much — is you are never stuck. You can always reinvent, you can always make a change, you can always keep growing.”

Vanessa Hudgens (as Zoe): “I really admire you. You’re kind of who I wanna be when I grow up.”

Actress Vanessa Hudgens co-stars in the movie. She plays a woman who hires J.Lo’s character for a prestigious job after her résumé gets … shall we say a makeover?

Dalton Harrod (as Dilly): “I gave you a completely new identity. You said you wanna be fancy, so I just Cinderella’d your [expletive].”

Side note: It happens to be Vanessa’s birthday. It’s her big 3-0!

Shireen Sandoval: “One holiday tradition you have? Because this movie comes out during the holidays.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “I love making mold wine, with cinnamon cloves, anise.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Mmmmm.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “And a bunch of things that make the house smell amazing.”

And Vanessa is a fashionista like me.

Shireen Sandoval: “Do you have one thing you like to pull out during the holidays, whether, I always say my faux fur or glitter or boots?”

Vanessa Hudgens: “Yeah, it’s a lot of things: it’s glitter, it’s velvet, it’s lace, it’s sequins.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Yeah.”

Vanessa Hudgens: “Just anything glitzy.”

In January, Vanessa stars in FOX’s live television version of “Rent” — but first “Second Act,” and what she hopes you’ll feel when you see the movie.

Vanessa Hudgens: “I hope that they’ve laughed a lot. I hope that they’ve cried a little to get those emotions flowing and leave feeling inspired.”

The curtain opens on “Second Act” in theaters nationwide starting Dec. 21.

