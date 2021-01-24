J.Lo celebrates 20th anniversary of 2nd album by recreating music video

(WSVN) - Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 20th anniversary of her second album, “J.Lo,” in a special way

The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram this weekend to commemorate the event.

The superstar posted a video recreating her music video for “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” She is seen strutting down the beach while tossing off her sunglasses and coat.

The Grammy nominee also posted a picture thanking her fans for all her support. The post reads in part, “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.”

Lopez recently performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

