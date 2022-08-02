Summer isn’t over till snow starts to fall, and considering it never snows in Miami. Summer is never ending! Unfortunately for the kiddos they have to go back to school, but before they do, spend some quality time together.

At Siesta Club you and the whole family can sit back, enjoy good tunes, and great food before all the back to school shopping!

Get ready to fiesta at Siesta Club, a pop-up series at The Palm House in Miami Beach.

Melissa Meruelo: “Siesta Club, which is a beach club venue right behind the Seacoast Suites Hotel offering craft cocktails and natural wine, as well very chill vibes for music and entertainment.”

Sit back and enjoy a drink, or jam out to some cool tunes.

Melissa Meruelo: “We’ve also been having different bands, we’ve done more of tropical reggae, really an eclectic mix of bands and DJs.”

And it’s free 99!

So the money you saved for going for free can be put to good use like at their merchant market!

Melissa Meruelo: “Every vendor that’s a part of the market is selling something different. Some are selling vintage records, some are selling clothing.”

Or grab a bite from the wolf of tacos.

Eduardo Lara: “At Siesta club, we change the menu weekly, it’s seafood inspired sort of like Baja-syle, Yucatan-style, it’s all sea food forward.”

Mmmm and you can only try them at Siesta Club.

Eduardo Lara: “I have a very very exclusive menu, there’s items I only make here are seafood inspired, the most popular items is the grilled corn which is only available here.”

It’s open every weekend from Thursdays through Sundays.

Eduardo Lara: “On Thursdays and Fridays it’s more of a happy hour spot till midnight. Saturdays and Sundays you can come and spend the whole day here if you want.”

Selene Dasilva: “I love Siesta Club because of the environment, it’s super laid back like you’re on the sand, it’s like you’re on the beach.”

Speaking of the beach….

Melissa Meruelo: “Siesta club attendees are welcome to use the beach amenities of the hotel, so beach chairs, towels, umbrellas,”

You won’t be bored if you decide to come every weekend either.

Melissa Meruelo: “If somebody were to come back, week after week, there’s always a new surprise for them they wont see the same program twice.”

For More Info:

Siesta club

5101 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

siestaclubmiamibeach.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.