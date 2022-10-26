Hocus Pocus, it’s time to focus! On Halloween, that is. There’s no denying ‘Hocus Pocus’ is one of the ultimate fall movies. They even made a sequel!

But this Thursday, there’s a different kind of Hocus Pocus show flying into town and it’s sure to leave you bewitched, in the best way.

Witch please! Something wickedly fun is coming to SoFlo this Thursday.

It’s the Sanderson Sisters like you’ve never seen them before!

“It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: A Drag Tribute” is celebrating a true holiday classic at the Sunrise Civic Center Theater.

Nicole Halliwell: “It’s everyone’s favorite Halloween movie live on stage, portrayed by fabulous drag queens who are uncanny celebrity look alikes, and we put a lot of time and painstaking love into recreating scenes and screen identical props, and so much more.”

The show is celebrating its 10th anniversary and these local divas are ready to cast a spell on you!

Nicky Monet: “When you come, the theater is transformed. You don’t expect what’s happening and what you’re gonna get. You really feel like you’re in a live action part of the film.”

The cast may be the on stage but they’re not alone n getting into the Halloween spirit!

Calypso Monroe: “We have a lot of people that come in and they’re fully dressed up as the sisters.”

In true drag show fashion, this hocus pocus tribute is a lip-sync performance.

But make no mistake, these queens don’t need a track to channel they’re inner Winifred, Mary, and Sarah.

Nicole Halliwell: “Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!”

Nicky Monet: “Let’s barbecue and fillet him!”

Calypso Monroe: “Amuck! Amuck, amuck, amuck, amuck, amuck.”

In fact, they’re so good they were recently invited to the red carpet premiere of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker!

Nicole Halliwell: “Seeing Bette Midler lock eyes and look at me in this character, which I just wanted her to see me on the internet, maybe like my photo on Twitter.”

Nicky Monet: “Kathy showed up and she saw me and I was like, and she was like no. She took her finger and moved my lip and was like the other way, we changed it in the movie.”

Now that’s what I call enchanting and that’s the same fun vibe you’ll find at the show!

Calypso Monroe: “It’s a great vibe because we take a lot of time and care to make sure that we did justice to this movie.”

“It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus: A drag tribute” will have three performances on Thursday, at the Sunrise Civic Center Theater.

