It’s a girl for model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander

HOUSTON (AP) — It’s a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple’s first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.

Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18

Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren’t released.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”

