(WSVN) - It’s a creamy, dreamy, uniquely Italian dessert. This ricotta cheesecake will sweeten your taste buds. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 packages cream cheese, softened

1 container ricotta cheese

1 ½ cups white sugar

4 eggs

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. flour

½ cup butter

1 pint sour cream

1 container raspberries or strawberries

powdered sugar (to dust cheesecake with)

Optional Strawberry Sauce:

1 carton of strawberries

1 tbsp. sugar

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

– Grease a 9-inch springform pan.

– In a bowl, mix the cream cheese and ricotta cheese. Add in sugar, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla cornstarch, flour, butter and sour cream and mix until well combined.

– Pour the mixture into the springform pan.

– Put the pan in the oven and bake for one hour, then turn the oven off and leave the cheesecake in there for another hour.

– Take the cheesecake out and let it cool completely.

– While it’s cooling, make the strawberry sauce by pureeing the strawberries with some water and a tablespoon of sugar.

– Top the cooled cheesecake with raspberries, sprinkle the powdered sugar over the top.

To Plate:

Cut and serve the cake with strawberry sauce if desired.

