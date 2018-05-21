(WSVN) - It’s a creamy, dreamy, uniquely Italian dessert. This ricotta cheesecake will sweeten your taste buds. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
2 packages cream cheese, softened
1 container ricotta cheese
1 ½ cups white sugar
4 eggs
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 tbsp. cornstarch
3 tbsp. flour
½ cup butter
1 pint sour cream
1 container raspberries or strawberries
powdered sugar (to dust cheesecake with)
Optional Strawberry Sauce:
1 carton of strawberries
1 tbsp. sugar
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
– Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
– In a bowl, mix the cream cheese and ricotta cheese. Add in sugar, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla cornstarch, flour, butter and sour cream and mix until well combined.
– Pour the mixture into the springform pan.
– Put the pan in the oven and bake for one hour, then turn the oven off and leave the cheesecake in there for another hour.
– Take the cheesecake out and let it cool completely.
– While it’s cooling, make the strawberry sauce by pureeing the strawberries with some water and a tablespoon of sugar.
– Top the cooled cheesecake with raspberries, sprinkle the powdered sugar over the top.
To Plate:
Cut and serve the cake with strawberry sauce if desired.
