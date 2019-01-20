Italian Quinoa Bake/ Belkys

(WSVN) - In the mood for a different kind of Italian dish? That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Italian Quinoa Bake

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup marinara sauce

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grape tomatoes (halved)

1 bunch basil, chopped

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook quinoa according to package directions and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. While that’s heating, warm marinara sauce in a pan and stir in the heavy cream. Add Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes and salt and pepper. Stir well, turn off the heat and stir in the quinoa. Next, add half the mozzarella and tomatoes. Finally, add the chopped basil. Stir until well combined.

Spray a baking dish with non-stick spray and pour in the mixture. Spread evenly, top with the rest of the shredded mozzarella cheese and bake for ten minutes. Turn on the broiler and finish for about a minute until the top is golden brown and bubbly.

To Plate:

Garnish to taste. Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 6

