FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans who attended the Barbie Dream Fest were met with disappointment after spending hundreds of dollars to get into the event.

Instead of a world of sparkly make-believe, Barbie fans saw cardboard cutouts at the festival and said it did not live up to the hype.

“The inflatable B is deflating!” said an eventgoer.

The event took place in Fort Lauderdale over the weekend.

“It was just so much emptiness,” said a person on social media.

With ticket prices as high as $500, fans complained on social media that the dream did not match reality.

“It said it opened at 9, we weren’t let in until 9:45,” said a social media user.

“The interactive dream house was a VW Bus, that you were not allowed to enter into, and it was a cardboard cutout box,” said Alexandria Dougan, an attendee.

Mattel, which sponsored the event, released a statement that reads:

We are working with Mischief Management, who are managing attendee feedback and issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased tickets,” the statement said. “We want every fan experience to be an excellent one.”

Mischief Management’s goal was to give fans a fantastic fantasy experience.

“Barbie dares you to dream big, and I think that it’s been really fun to see that concept come to life,” said Michael Corrigan, the event organizer. “Celebrating not only the legacy of Barbie, but how she inspires people daily to want to be the best version of themselves.”

Dougan said she was expecting that interactive experience with her 7-year-old niece, but got far from that.

“I feel like that was just really heartbreaking,” she said.

Serena Williams received the inaugural icon award at the event, celebrating the spirit of possibility. She even brought her daughters along.

Despite the negative reviews for the first-ever event, Barbie fans still believe something is possible for next year.

However, while others had a bad experience, some had fun at the event.

Mischief Management said that their goal was to help fans feel empowered just like Barbie.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.