Island-Spiced Sweet Potatoes/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - Island-spiced sweet potatoes are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Island-Spiced Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 lb. sweet potatoes

3 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 teaspoons hot pepper sauce

Method of preparation:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Peel potatoes, then cut into 1-inch thick slices.

Place potatoes into a bowl.

Add coconut oil and other ingredients and toss until well coated.

Arrange potatoes into a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes. Flip potatoes and bake 10 more minutes or until tender.

Garnish with parsley or cilantro if desired.

Serves: 4

For more information on Publix’s Caribbean American Month celebration, click here.

