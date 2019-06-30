Island-Spiced Sweet Potatoes/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - Island-spiced sweet potatoes are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Island-Spiced Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
3 lb. sweet potatoes
3 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
Method of preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Peel potatoes, then cut into 1-inch thick slices.
- Place potatoes into a bowl.
- Add coconut oil and other ingredients and toss until well coated.
- Arrange potatoes into a single layer on a non-stick baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes. Flip potatoes and bake 10 more minutes or until tender.
- Garnish with parsley or cilantro if desired.
Serves: 4
For more information on Publix’s Caribbean American Month celebration, click here.
