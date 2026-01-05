COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — One-half of the viral TikTok duo known as the “Island Boys” was arrested in Collier County on New Year’s Eve.

Frank Venegas, 24, is facing a drug possession charge at this time.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies saw a black Mercedes-Benz leaving a Circle K and heading southbound on State Road 29, without stopping before the crosswalk.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at SR-29 and Kaicasa Lane for the traffic infraction. The deputies said they noticed the front seat passenger, Venegas, make “furtive movements” and close the rear center console as they approached the vehicle.

According to the report, he was moving his arms around as if he was trying to conceal or retrieve a weapon.

When the driver was asked why they both were moving so much in the vehicle, the driver, Olivia Dubois, 26, stated that she was trying to grab paperwork for the vehicle, according to the CCSO report.

The deputies then searched the vehicle due to their movements. According to the CCSO report, a debit card with Venegas’s name on it was found in the rear center console and had a white powdery substance on it.

A gray bag was also found on the floorboard inside the vehicle, where deputies said Venegas was reaching when they approached.

Deputies also found a cut straw that had a white powdery substance where Venegas was sitting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the substances that were found tested positive for fentanyl.

CCSO said a pill bottle prescribed to Dubois, a yellow pill determined to be Zolpidem Tartrate, a blue baggie, and a pill breaker containing fentanyl were found inside the gray bag.

According to the sheriff’s office, Zolpidem Tartrate is a Schedule 4 controlled substance that is only prescribed by a doctor.

Paris Livvy is a social media content creator and an acquaintance of Venegas.

“I know him through Jack Doherty. He’s just like content. Like, every time I hang out with him, it’s just been for content and stuff.” “He’s kind of just like a joke. Like he kind of went famous for people being like this guy is so weird.”

“They always do fentanyl like on a daily basis. I dont Even know how they do it,” said Livvy. “They’re just like not good people. Like they’re very like crazy in real life and like they don’t really think and like definitely like I think they probably need rehab,” said Livvy.

Venegas was out on bond for possessing an altered firearm; deputies requested his bond to be set by a judge. Venegas was previously arrested in Naples in February 2025.

As for Dubois, she is facing charges for the following:

Drug possession – possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Zolpidem Tartrate) for possessing the yellow pill in the same bag that her prescribed medication was found in.

Drug possession for having the pill divider and blue plastic baggie that was found in the gray bag.

