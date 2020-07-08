Isabela Merced speaks to Deco about debut album ‘The Better Half of Me’

You don’t have to be old to master great music. That’s right, 18 will do. Deco’s karaoke king, Alex Miranda, is singing the praises of an actress turned songstress.

She’s got talent to spare, and she’s only 18.

We know Isabela Merced from her acting roles, but now, she’s getting into the music biz with a very unique and impressive debut album, and she’s telling Deco all about it.

Dora the Explorer can sing, everyone!

Isabela Merced, who starred in the live-action “Dora” movie and the “Sicario” sequel is out with a bilingual EP called “The Better Half of Me.”

Isabela Merced (singing): “Step one, you put your arms around me. Step two, we let our bodies do the talking.”

She’s only 18, and she’s already accomplished so much.

Isabela Merced: “It’s all just so weird. Like, sometimes, I just forget. I forget the amazing things that have happened to me, and then, they hit, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, am I supposed to be here? Is this a soap opera? Is this the Truman Show? I don’t know what’s going on!'”

Music is a new venture for Isabela, but it’s something she wants to keep doing.

We’re talking dual threat.

Isabela Merced: “I wanna do a Hailee Steinfeld or J-Lo, ya know? They do it so effortlessly, even though I’m sure it’s difficult.”

What’s difficult is shooting a music video in quarantine, but that’s what Isabela did for her single, “Apocalipsis”.

Isabela Merced (singing): “Apocalipsis, you can’t resist this.”

Isabela Merced: “I like a challenge, and I’ve also kind of wanted to have more confidence in myself as a director and spearheading my own projects, so this was a perfect opportunity to kind of try that.”

It’s also not easy to do bilingual music.

Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and made it happen with a little known song called “Despacito.”

Isabela knew she could pull it off, too.

Isabela Merced: “It’s a bilingual space, and I think people need to get used to that because the world is a melting pot.”

By the way, that is a lot of pillow feathers for the lawn guy to clean up, but apparently, he was cool with it.

Isabela Merced: “He actually took a sample home and did different kinds of experiments with different vacuums and different things, so he enjoyed it. I think it was probably the most exciting thing in his lawn business.”

What a talent.

Isabela Merced used to go by Isabela Moner, her legal name, but she changed it last year to honor her grandmother.

