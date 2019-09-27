IPIC North Miami Beach premieres gourmet happy hour menu

Happy hour is typically reserved for bars and restaurants, but movie theaters? What is this, make-believe world? IPIC is changing the happy hour scene, though, with a new menu that’s cheaper than a lot of popcorn and soda prices.
Get your drink on a little earlier at the Tuck Room inside IPIC North Miami Beach. They’re transforming dinner and a movie into happy hour and a movie.
Ashley Haymaker, IPIC mixologist: “The Tuck Room is a drinking and dining den. It’s a beautiful lounge. We have happy hour from 4 to 7, Monday thru Friday.”
Got that? Weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. (There’ll be a short quiz following this story.)
You’ve got a selection of food and cocktails to choose from, all between just $5 to $7.
Ashley Haymaker: “They’re gonna get amazing quality craft cocktails for a low price.”
Cocktails like the Norma Jean.
Ashley Haymaker: “It does have a lemon/berry-infused vodka, paired with strawberry lemonade, and then it’s topped off with fresh diced strawberries, as well as mint sprig.”
Rachael Fan, customer: “I loved it. I love something sweet, and it’s the perfect cocktail for me.”
They’re also mixing up three different kinds of mules: cherry, lemon-berry and citrus.
Gregory Miley, customer: “Fantastic. Very refreshing, very citrus-y.”
Meanwhile, there’s plenty of good stuff cookin’ in the kitchen.
Sunil Garcia, IPIC chef: “We’re offering hearty menu items for happy hour, which are the Reuben croquettes, Meatza pizza, buttermilk fried chicken and our fried calamari.”
The Meatza pizza features sausage and pepperoni.
Gregory Miley: “It’s very meaty, very hearty, very delicious as far as all of those tastes coming together.”
And did we hear chef mention calamari?
Sunil Garcia: “Crispy, fried to perfection, maybe about one minute in the fryer.”
Stephanie Petchers, customer: “Calamari was amazing. It has the perfect kick to it, and it was exactly what I needed right now.”
And, we feel like this bears repeating, this is a gourmet happy hour at a movie theater.
Stephanie Petchers: “Happy hour offerings that are good, I’ve never experienced at a movie theater. This is my first time here, so I’m very, very pleased.”
Rachael Fan: “I wouldn’t expect this kind of food at a movie theater, but it elevates my experience here. Then I can go watch a movie, and it’s perfect.”
FOR MORE INFO:
IPIC North Miami Beach
Intracoastal Mall
3701 NE 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
786-563-7061
www.ipic.com/location/13
