IPIC North Miami Beach premieres gourmet happy hour menu

Happy hour is typically reserved for bars and restaurants, but movie theaters? What is this, make-believe world? IPIC is changing the happy hour scene, though, with a new menu that’s cheaper than a lot of popcorn and soda prices.

Get your drink on a little earlier at the Tuck Room inside IPIC North Miami Beach. They’re transforming dinner and a movie into happy hour and a movie.

Ashley Haymaker, IPIC mixologist: “The Tuck Room is a drinking and dining den. It’s a beautiful lounge. We have happy hour from 4 to 7, Monday thru Friday.”

Got that? Weekdays from 4 to 7 p.m. (There’ll be a short quiz following this story.)

You’ve got a selection of food and cocktails to choose from, all between just $5 to $7.

Ashley Haymaker: “They’re gonna get amazing quality craft cocktails for a low price.”

Cocktails like the Norma Jean.

Ashley Haymaker: “It does have a lemon/berry-infused vodka, paired with strawberry lemonade, and then it’s topped off with fresh diced strawberries, as well as mint sprig.”

Rachael Fan, customer: “I loved it. I love something sweet, and it’s the perfect cocktail for me.”

They’re also mixing up three different kinds of mules: cherry, lemon-berry and citrus.

Gregory Miley, customer: “Fantastic. Very refreshing, very citrus-y.”

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of good stuff cookin’ in the kitchen.

Sunil Garcia, IPIC chef: “We’re offering hearty menu items for happy hour, which are the Reuben croquettes, Meatza pizza, buttermilk fried chicken and our fried calamari.”

The Meatza pizza features sausage and pepperoni.

Gregory Miley: “It’s very meaty, very hearty, very delicious as far as all of those tastes coming together.”

And did we hear chef mention calamari?

Sunil Garcia: “Crispy, fried to perfection, maybe about one minute in the fryer.”

Stephanie Petchers, customer: “Calamari was amazing. It has the perfect kick to it, and it was exactly what I needed right now.”

And, we feel like this bears repeating, this is a gourmet happy hour at a movie theater.

Stephanie Petchers: “Happy hour offerings that are good, I’ve never experienced at a movie theater. This is my first time here, so I’m very, very pleased.”

Rachael Fan: “I wouldn’t expect this kind of food at a movie theater, but it elevates my experience here. Then I can go watch a movie, and it’s perfect.”

FOR MORE INFO:

IPIC North Miami Beach

Intracoastal Mall

3701 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

786-563-7061

www.ipic.com/location/13

