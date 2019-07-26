iPic in North Miami Beach unveils new keto-friendly menu

Everyone knows that the movie theater is a great place to work on your summer beach bod. Wait, what? Well it’s actually kinda true. A South Florida theater is upgrading the way we think about dinner and a movie.

Gone are the days of snack food being your only dining option at the movie theater. At iPic’s North Miami Beach location, you can help yourself to a full blown keto-friendly menu.

Carla D’Alessandro, Chief Marketing Officer, iPic Entertainment: It’s low-carb, gluten-free. Every offering on the menu has less than five grams of sugar per portion. We’re really excited to introduce this new menu because it is the first of its kind.”

And while the menu adheres to the keto diet, you don’t have to be on the diet to enjoy.

Sunil Garcia, chef, iPic North Miami Beach: “We’re creating gourmet food that you don’t have to use any utensils for. Literally, you just pick it up, you eat it.”

The menu is meant to be mouthwatering — without all the guilt.

Sunil Garcia: “The food tastes great, and it tastes just like you’d be getting it normally.”

The highlights include spicy tuna lettuce wraps, cheesecake and even buttermilk fried chicken.

Greg Christakis, moviegoer: “It was amazing, so good. It was light. I feel like I completely do anything right now. It was really good, not heavy at all.”

There are keto cocktails, too.

Brian Diaz, resident mixologist, iPic North Miami Beach: “You get to find, not just a cocktail, but the experience of having something that is actually gluten-free and also keto-friendly.”

There’s the Strawberry-Kiwi Delight and something called the Anti-Rita.

Brian Diaz: “You know how people, especially in Florida, love their margaritas? So we wanted to create a sparkling margarita. Not a skinny margarita, a keto-friendly margarita. Thats why I call it the Anti-Rita.”

And the Fresh Keto is fresh coconut rum, grapefruit and lemon juice.

Leidy Mazo, moviegoer: “It’s my first time trying it, ’cause I usually get something else, like a mojito and stuff, but now this is my favorite. Now I’m definitely gonna be here even more, for this.”

You can dine before or after your movie at the Tuck Room in the lobby, or relax with your food inside a theater.

Bon appétit!

Carla D’Alessandro: “We want people to really enjoy the entire moviegoing experience. We want them to be comfortable. We want them to know that we’re thinking about them.”

FOR MORE INFO:

iPic North Miami Beach

Intracoastal Mall

3701 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

786-563-7061

www.ipic.com

