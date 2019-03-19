Internet debate erupts after ‘Sesame Street’ asks tough question

(WSVN) - You’re stranded on a deserted island and could only pick one “Sesame Street” character to be with. Who would you choose? It’s the question the internet is heavily debating.

The official @SesameStreet account asked that very same question on Monday to their nearly two million followers on Twitter.

With the Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Grover and Elmo to choose from, thousands of people weighed in.

The thread offered a wide variety of reasons for their pick.

Grover for the hugs pic.twitter.com/laVXhU6x7M — Susan MacRae (@whitefox_ca) March 18, 2019

I had a hard time choosing between Elmo and Grover….but I'd have to go with Grover. The guy has a lot of jobs over the past 50 years so he has a lot of expertise on how to survive on a deserted island. — Baby Lamb (@BabyLamb5) March 18, 2019

Grover, of course! Elmo asks too many questions, Cookie would be unbearable without his supply of cookies, and Oscar has some personality issues that would be difficult in close quarters. But Su …. per Grover? Him, I need. — Jennifer Struss (@JenniferStruss) March 19, 2019

Cookie Monster cause he could hunt for Coookkkies!!! pic.twitter.com/BSm1LvQVzE — diane #ForAll straub (@didikins4life) March 19, 2019

After a soaring lean toward Grover’s superpowers, the Muppet came in to set the record straight.

Just to be clear, I am WAY too cute and adorable to get stuck on a deserted island. — Grover (@Grover) March 18, 2019

The debate comes just a month after “Sesame Street” celebrated its 50th anniversary.

There’s no telling if fans will remain loyal to their favorite Muppet.

