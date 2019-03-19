Internet debate erupts after ‘Sesame Street’ asks tough question

(WSVN) - You’re stranded on a deserted island and could only pick one “Sesame Street” character to be with. Who would you choose? It’s the question the internet is heavily debating.
The official @SesameStreet account asked that very same question on Monday to their nearly two million followers on Twitter.
With the Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Grover and Elmo to choose from, thousands of people weighed in.
The thread offered a wide variety of reasons for their pick.
After a soaring lean toward Grover’s superpowers, the Muppet came in to set the record straight.
The debate comes just a month after “Sesame Street” celebrated its 50th anniversary.
There’s no telling if fans will remain loyal to their favorite Muppet.
