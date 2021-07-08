Let’s face it. We’re all a little stressed these days, but have no fear: Miami Spa Months are here. Spa Months give local spas the chance to offer relaxation at a bargain. Deco’s checking out how one spot is pampering you from head to toe.

Get in the zone. MySpa at the InterContinental in downtown Miami wants to pamper you like the princess you are.

Caroline Wilmot, mySpa, InterContinental Miami’: “We offer an extensive selection of services, from massage and body treatments to ELEMIS skincare, beautiful facials.”

MySpa is celebrating Miami Spa Months by rolling out deals and lathering up savings.

Caroline Wilmot: “One of our very special packages we created for Miami Spa Months is our ELEMIS pro collagen age defy facial, combined with a 25-minute massage.”

This luxury treatment would normally cost $300, but during Spa Months, it’s $199.

The relaxation starts from the moment you walk in … and it’s easy to feel bubbly when you’re sipping the free kind.

Caroline Wilmot: “Here at mySpa we create some special experiences for our guests. You deserve it. You need it.”

Ready to be radiant? The ELEMIS facial will leave you feeling like a brand-new person.

Caroline Wilmot: “The pro collagen age defy facial is really focusing on anti-aging, fine lines and wrinkles. We really customize a peel and then a mask experience. Hydrating, renewing, creating that youthfulness, improving the elasticity, the tone of the skin, so you really see the results.”

Now that you’re fresh-faced, it’s time to work out those knots and tension with a hot stone massage. As a bonus, you get to pick where you want it.

Caroline Wilmot: “You can do a 25-minute hot stone massage focusing on the neck, back and shoulders, where many of us carry that stress and tension, or a personal favorite of mine is the foot and ankle massage.”

Cristina Rodriguez, guest: “This was perfect, having some alone time, me time. It was just everything I needed. Now I don’t feel so tense.”

The mySpa package also includes four hours of complimentary valet parking and access to the hotel’s rooftop pool.

FOR MORE INFO:

InterContinental Miami

mySpa

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-372-4444

icmiamihotel.com/myspa

