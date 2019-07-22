InterContinental Miami’s mySpa invites guests to make blueberry body scrub

If it’s great to eat, it’s great to put on your skin — like tacos and gas station wine. And that’s definitely true with blueberries, so one spot in Miami is feeling berry, berry good for Spa Month.

Blueberries are bad news in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” (Nice work, Willy Wonka.)

But at mySpa inside the InterContinental Miami, they’re used for a little TLC.

Caroline Wilmot, mySpa: “July is National Blueberry Month, so we wanted to create a fun experience, hence our Make & Play Scrub Bar.”

So now through August, you can make your own blueberry body scrub.

Caroline Wilmot: “Blueberries are one of the most rich, most dense, antioxidant-rich fruits out there, so they’re very, very good for your skin.”

We like to know what we put in our bodies, so this allows you to know what you’re putting on your body.

Caroline Wilmot: “You can make it, see each ingredient and know it’s natural, organic.”

Mix the blueberries with a sugar cane, which serves as an exfoliant, and some hydrating coconut oil. This is body scrub that is fully edible.

Carmen Polanco, guest: “Super sweet. It was amazing!”

Making your own blueberry scrub and using it yourself like, say, on your hands, is $20, or you can opt to use it for a full body scrub starting at $150.

Caroline Wilmot: “It’s going to exfoliate and buff that dry, dead skin away, so then that opens up the pores and really helps to detox and cleanse the body as well.”

Carmen Polanco: “I feel great, I feel relaxed, I feel brand-new. It never crossed my mind that something like that would actually feel so amazing for your body.”

How about blueberries for your face? Facials start at $130, and you can use a berry boost mask.

Caroline Wilmot: “With Elemis Skin Care, they have launched their Superfood line, so it is a very nutritious, hydrating facial experience.”

Katiuska Guidos, guest: “I feel relaxed. amazing. You automatically feel the blueberries. You feel such a soothing, relaxing aroma in your body.”

Enjoy the blueberry feeling. Maybe just don’t go overboard with them.

Johnny Depp (as Willy Wonka): “I’ve tried it on like 20 Oompa Loompas, and each one of them ended up as a blueberry. It’s just weird!”

MySpa has some great deals for Spa Month, which runs through August. They’ve also got a summer special going on if you want to become a member.

FOR MORE INFO:

mySpa

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-577-1000

www.icmiamihotel.com/myspa

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.