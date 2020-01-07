‘Inside Edition’ host Deborah Norville talks guilty TV pleasures, health with 7News

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville made a South Florida stop as she hosted her show from WSVN’s studios in North Bay Village.

The news magazine host talked with 7News on Tuesday about her life, her show and her guilty-viewing pleasures.

The powerhouse host has been anchoring “Inside Edition” for 25 years, and the show airs before Deco Drive on Channel 7 at 7 p.m.

“We love Deco Drive,” Norville said. “It’s the best show to have come after us.”

Norville also discussed her favorite guilty-TV pleasures while she was in town.

“My guilty TV pleasures? I’m very upset because I finished ‘The Crown,'” she said. “Oh, I need more ‘Crown.’ I just started ‘The Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.”

In terms of movies, Norville said she likes watching some of the films that have been released on Netflix recently.

“Oh, ‘The Irishman,’ love ‘The Irishman,'” she said. “That was great because it’s unfortunate you don’t tend to go to the movies anymore, and they made ‘The Irishman’ really easy to watch. Just flip on my Netflix, and there it was.”

Norville shot “Inside Edition” from the Newsplex, and she gave 7News a sneak peek of the newest episode.

“Of course the big story is [jury selection for] Harvey Weinstein,” Norville said. “The challenge is not to find someone who hasn’t heard about Harvey Weinstein in the case. No one wants that someone so disconnected on their jury, but they do want someone who maybe was aware the case is going on and can put whatever they’ve heard aside.”

Norville also discussed her health with 7News after removing most of her thyroid because of cancer on April 2, 2019.

“You don’t really see the scar,” she said. “I had thyroid cancer, and most of my thyroid removed April 2nd of last year. The crazy thing is: it was a viewer. Somebody out there saw a weird lump on my neck.”

Thanks to that viewer, Norville is on the mend.

“If there is a New Year’s resolution people should make, it really is be proactive about your health,” Norville said. “Nobody cares about your health more than you.”

Catch “Inside Editon” hosted by Deborah Norville weeknights at 7 p.m. on 7.

