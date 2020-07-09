Actor Danny Trejo has appeared in many Hollywood films. His specialty? Nameless bad guys but also a leading man. Now, he’s telling his life story in a new movie, and in Danny’s case, it’s kind of good to be bad.

Michelle Rodriguez: “This is a guy who’s seen death just to get to 16 years old.”

From ex-con to Hollywood star.

A new documentary “Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” explores the actor’s unlikely rise to fame.

Danny Trejo: “Doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you end.”

Danny Trejo (in documentary): “My name is Danny Trejo. You might have seen me once in a while.”

In the film, Danny recounts his life of drugs and crime.

He also talks about his time in prison.

Danny Trejo: “I don’t think there’s any more lonely place in the world than prison. I survived. I mean, I was not a nice person, you know, but, but you have to, you have to kind of keep your sanity by going insane.”

After his release, he became a drug counselor, and that’s when Hollywood came calling.

Trejo got his first big break playing a convict in the 1985 film, “Runaway Train.”

After dozens of small parts, director Robert Rodriguez made him a leading man in “Machete.”

Danny Trejo: “God fooled me and gave me the rest of my life, and I’ve been saying his name every day, and I do whatever I can for my fellow man.”

Now, the 76-year-old is giving back to his community.

He’s donating meals from his restaurants to help LA healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Trejo: “All I’m trying to do is give hope to a lot of people that feel hopeless.”

Danny Trejo (in documentary): “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else.”

“Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo” is available on digital and on-demand.

