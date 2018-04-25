Influential stars honored, perform at Time 100 Gala

For more than a decade, Time Magazine has been honoring people who they think are the most influential. Surprisingly, Lynn and Shireen did not make the list, but Deco got a glimpse at the party honoring this year’s Time 100.

It was a star-studded evening in New York last night.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Martha Stewart were among the celebrities at the 2018 Time 100 Gala.

Funny woman Leslie Jones says her outfit was a nod to one of her idols – singer Grace Jones – circa 1980s.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah freely admitted he didn’t become a success on his own.

Trevor Noah: “I am where I am today because of people who have been are greater than me at getting me to this place — my mother being one of them.”

The night and the magazine recognized people regarded as influencers around the world.

Influencers like Jennifer Lopez who arrived with her man Alex Rodriguez — and the urge to perform!

Jenny from the block not only made the list — she also scored one of Time’s six celebrity covers.

Shawn Mendes might feel like the walls are caving in, but the singer’s sitting pretty on the Time list.

Sterling K. Brown was one of the honorees, but the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor gave credit to someone from his past.

Sterling K. Brown: “I remember asking Mrs. B in the ninth grade where she went to school, and I thought if I can put myself on the same trajectory as this woman, maybe I have the opportunity to lead an extraordinary life as well.”

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon followed suit — giving a shout out to his biggest fan.

Adam Rippon: “I would like to raise a glass tonight to my mom, and all the moms out there who helped their kids realize their true potential.”

Good call Adam — considering it’s almost Mother’s Day.

Congrats to everyone who made the list.

