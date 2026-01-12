(WSVN) - Indy the dog, who starred in the horror movie “Good Boy,” won the Astra Award for best performance in a horror or thriller film.

The 8-year-old pup beat human actors like Ethan Hawke, Alison Brie and Sophie Thatcher.

Ben Leonberg, Indy’s owner and the director of “Good Boy,” accepted the award with the four-legged winner by his side.

“Hi, I’m Ben Leonberg, the director of ‘Good Boy,’ here with my dog, the goodest boy himself,” Leonberg said in the acceptance video. “On behalf of Indy, we are so grateful and thrilled to be recognized for his work in a movie he does not totally understand he was in. This award and incredible group of nominees reflects the freedom that horror gives performers, and in our case, trainers, to play, experiment and to push the boundaries.”

“Good Boy” is currently streaming on multiple platforms.

