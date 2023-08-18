MIAMI (WSVN) - Sometimes your relationship with food is complicated, but at the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival, it doesn’t have to be. This free local event’s mission is to give you a taste of the community in one block party. From ice cream to barbecue to fufu, you will be fu-full by the time you leave.

The Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival is all about connection.

Alexis Brown (organizer): “There are so many black-owned businesses here in South Florida that deserve to have a moment to be highlighted and this is a space where we do that.”

At The Urban of Overtown, people can get down with grub and so much more.

Alexis Brown: “This year, we’re going to have over 35 black-owned businesses that have a wide range of offerings of vegan, Caribbean, fusion, and all things in between. Guests can come in and patronize the businesses that are there. So they can buy different small-size offerings or full-portion offerings. We have a bar that features black-owned spirits and wines. We also have a wine education area where people will be able to sample and have some wine education moments.”

There will be new moments to experience at this free event.

Alexis Brown: “In addition to, of course, the restaurants and food trucks people can look forward to something different is the hands-on cooking classes for children. But again we’ll have a variety of mixology and chef cooking demonstrations that will be taking place all day, live bands, DJs and great food.”

Yes, tell us more about the food.

Alexis Brown: “This year some of the featured restaurants we would like to celebrate, Fannoh flavor, which is South Florida’s first West African food truck.”

Originally from West Africa Liberia but why SoFlo?

Anthony Fannoh: “I wanted to be somewhere there was sun, a mixture of culture and a hub. So I came to Miami. Come to find out I was the only one here. Ever since then, I’ve been putting the food on the map and being everywhere you can think of.”

It was meant to be and if you’ve never tried West African food, check out Fannoh flavor.

Anthony Fannoh: “People love fufu and a lot of people are curious about it. Some people want to try it for the first time. So I like to bring out to the festivals. So I will have some fufu and some okra sauce. And I make my okra with smoked turkey. And you can add fish if you wanted or you can add chicken.”

To give your sweet tooth a challenge, there’s a shop for that.

Joel Franklin: “Phuse Cream is a fusion ice cream shop. We specialize in macaroon ice cream sandwiches. There’s not really a concept like that out here so we wanted to do something different outside of the normal ice cream shop.”

At the festival, you might be tasting victory with their award-winning dessert.

Joel Franklin: “We won the Dessert Wars in Palm Beach for the People’s Choice, the number one. We have cookies and cream, cookie butter, birthday cake, strawberry cheesecake, we have grape nut.”

So gear up for a delicious and irresistible Saturday.

Alexis Brown: “We have a variety of offerings for all different dietary restrictions as well. So if you’re a vegan all the way to folks that love good barbeque ribs.”

The festival going down on Saturday, August 26, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Urban. For more information, visit the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival website.

