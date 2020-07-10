Indie films getting unexpected boost as pandemic rages on

(WSVN) - Believe it or not, independent films are thriving right now. A lot of them go straight to on-demand anyways, so with everyone home these days, Deco checked out how these smaller films are in the spotlight.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “It’s been really interesting to see some of these smaller films, like a ‘Miss Juneteenth’ that just recently came out, really finding an audience and maybe even a larger audience than it would have found during a traditional summer movie season.”

Some flicks are going straight to streaming, like Hulu’s “Palm Springs.”

Andy Samberg as Nyles in “Palm Springs”: “It’s one of those infinite time loop situations.”

Erik Davis: “I don’t even think it’s just a good indie. I think it’s one of the best movies that you will watch in 2020.”

“Palm Springs” and the horror film “Relic” are actually by first-time feature filmmakers.

Emily Mortimer, actress: “This story is the story that they’ve had burning inside them to tell, and it’s a really exciting thing.”

Davis has a few more recommendations.

Erik Davis: “‘The Rental’ is Dave Franco’s directorial debut. It follows two couples who are celebrating. They want to spend a weekend just hanging out and then things kind of take a turn for the weird.”

Erik Davis: “‘We are Little Zombies’ and this is a foreign film about these four kids who are orphans, and then they decide to start a band in order to take over the world.”

Romany Malco as Tijuana Jackson in “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison”: “I’m strictly on my billionaire grind.”

Erik Davis: “‘Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison,’ it’s from Romany Malco. He also stars. Regina Hall, also stars. It’s about a guy that gets out of prison who wants to become a motivational speaker.”

