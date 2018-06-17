The Incredibles may be superheroes, but they’re also just an ordinary family. Their long-awaited sequel isn’t changing that. Here’s a look behind the scenes with the cast of “Incredibles 2.”

Huck Milner (as Dash Parr): “Whoa! I like Mom’s new job!”

Samuel L. Jackson: “The Incredibles are back. I’m excited that I get to hang out with them again. Everybody fell in love with these characters.”

Brad Bird (as Edna Mode): “Explain yourself.”

Holly Hunter (as Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl): “Bye, sweetie.”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “I’ll watch the kids. No problem.”

Sophia Bush: “It’s exciting to see these amazing actors back.”

Holly Hunter (as Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl): “Hello.”

Sophia Bush (as Voyd): “Wow! Come on and get yourself together.”

Sophia Bush: “So, yeah, I’m trying to play it cool.”

Holly Hunter (as Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl): “Hey, honey. How are the kids?”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “Great.”

Holly Hunter (as Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl): “Jack-Jack?”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “He’s in excellent health.”

Brad Bird: “I think what separates The Incredibles from other superhero stories is that it’s fundamentally a story about a family.”

Huck Milner (as Dash Parr): “That’s not the way you’re supposed to do it.”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “I don’t know that way. Math is math!”

Holly Hunter: “Their normalcy is so fun, juxtaposed with this unbelievable heroic action that they partake in.”

Huck Milner (as Dash Parr): “Everybody stay back!”

Bob Odenkirk (as Winston Deavor): ‘The push for superhero legalization is becoming a worldwide movement!”

Bob Odenkirk: “[My character] loves superheroes, and he wants to have them come out from hiding.”

Sophia Bush: “Remember that these are people who fight the good fight, so this theme that you should be allowed to be who you are, I think is such a universal story that anybody can understand.”

Holly Hunter (as Helen Parr, aka Elastigirl): “To help my family I gotta leave it. To fix the law, I gotta break it.”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “You’ve got to, so our kids can have that choice.”

Craig T. Nelson: “The strength that they cull from is the connection between them, which is the most important part.”

Sarah Vowell (as Violet Parr): “We’ve got this.”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “Yeah!”

Sophia Bush: “I’m just so excited for audiences to see it.”

Samuel L. Jackson: “And continue the legacy of who this family is.”

Craig T. Nelson (as Bob Parr, aka Mr. Incredible): “Combustion imminent? What does that mean? Ahh!”

Brad Bird (as Edna Mode): “It means fire, Robert.”

“Incredibles 2” is currently setting the box office ablaze in wide release.

