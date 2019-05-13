In wake of rapper-related shootings, friends mourn man killed by stray bullet

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As police continue to investigate two separate shootings in Miami-Dade County involving rappers, the friends of one of the victims described the chilling moments after, authorities said, he was fatally shot by a stray bullet.

For Tarek Alawnen, Mohamad Jradi was more like a brother than a friend.

“He was always a generous person. He loved everyone,” said Alawnen.

Sunday afternoon, Alawnen said, he went to the Hertz Rent a Car in Sunny Isles Beach where Jradi worked to surprise his friend.

“I see him walking outside, but I wasn’t expecting this is going to happen,” said Alawnen.

Moments later, a Hertz employee told Alawnen that a stray bullet had struck Jradi as he helped a customer who had just returned a van.

Alawnen said he tried to get to Jradi, but detectives had blocked off the area.

“He jumped in the vehicle just to get the miles and the gasoline, like any procedure of returning a car rental, and literally, the bullet just came through his head,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, gunfire broke out across the street, in front of the Trump International Beach Resort, located in the area of Collins Avenue and 180th Street, at around 2 p.m.

Investigators said someone inside a black Cadillac Escalade opened fire on rapper NBA YoungBoy as he and several others were walking out of the resort.

Witnesses posted videos of the chaotic scene on social media.

“It didn’t hit him. It hit the girl he was with,” someone is heard saying in a clip.

Police said 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was injured in the shooting, and a bullet grazed a 5-year-old boy across the road. Both are expected to be OK.

“This shooting in the middle of the street, I don’t know what kind of people, how they grow up,” said Hasan Alserhan, a friend of Jradi.

It was a violent weekend in Miami-Dade. Early Saturday morning, Miami Beach Police said, a man captured on surveillance video running across a street shot and killed Chicago rapper Hellabandz, whose legal name is Ameer Golston.

Officials said the shooting took place along the 200 block of Española Way, near Washington Avenue.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez gave a physical description of the gunman, whom they consider to be armed and dangerous.

“We believe he is between 25 and 35 years old. He’s between 5 [feet] 6 [inches] and 5 [feet] 8 [inches tall], weighs between 180 and 200 pounds,” he said.

Detectives said a second victim was also injured in the shooting. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not identified the other victim in the South Beach shooting.

Back in Sunny Isles Beach, Jradi’s friends said they feel numb.

“Mohamad was a one-of-a-kind person,” said Alserhan.

Loved ones said Jradi’s generosity helped provide for four families.

“Everybody is looking for justice for Mohamad,” said Alawnen.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

