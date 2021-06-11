Welcome back to in-person movie premieres. We’ve definitely missed you. “In the Heights” just had a star-studded event in the Big Apple. All the beautiful people stepped out to talk about the movie and what it’s like getting back to normal.

From the evening gowns to the sparkling suits, walking the carpet is a thing again, and there was a lot of star power to bring this movie premiere home.

Leslie Grace: “I can’t believe we’re here in person and that this is happening after so long.”

In Washington Heights, Wednesday night, the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival kicked off with the movie premiere of “In the Heights.”

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was all smiles as he walked the yellow carpet. So was Marc Anthony.

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu brought the Broadway show to the silver screen.

Jon M. Chu: “We always dreamed about coming back to Washington Heights to show this movie, to play that music as loud as we could so everyone in those windows could hear.”

The premiere was held at the United Palace Theater, not far from where much of this film was shot.

Melissa Barrera: “It feels like coming home, and that’s the theme of the movie.”

The thrills were felt on almost every block around the theater, an excitement that this coming-of-age story was truly coming home.

Passer-by: “I never get to see stars in this area of the hood. So, I mean, you know, it’s, like, really? Marc Anthony and Lin-Manuel, I mean, this is beyond anything I’ve ever seen in all my years living here.”

Leslie Grace: “I’m trying to hold it in before it’s time to let it all out, but it’s hard. It’s been hard this week. We’ve been buzzing all week long.”

Jimmy Smits: “We shot the movie here. The Broadway play was about this neighborhood, and the hopes and dreams of people that live here, which are the hopes and dreams of every immigrant wave that comes to this country.”

“In the Heights” is now playing in theaters and is streaming on HBO Max for the next month.

