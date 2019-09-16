In ‘Rambo: Last Blood,’ Stallone discovers iconic character still has stories to tell

Deco’s Chris Van Vliet had the honor of sitting down with Sylvester Stallone, who was in town today for the new Rambo movie, “Last Blood.”

I really missed a golden opportunity to show him my Rocky voice — but lucky for me, out of nowhere, he started talking like Rocky during our interview!

Sylvester Stallone (as John Rambo): “All these years I’ve kept my secrets, but the time has come to face my past.”

The last time we saw Rambo was in 2008, in the film simply titled “Rambo.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Sly, did we think that the last ‘Rambo’ was the last ‘Rambo’ movie?”

Sylvester Stallone: “I did, I must admit. Walking down that road, the camera panning up, I said, ‘Perfect, he came home.’ And then about 11 years later, I went, ‘Who’s in that house?'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Mmmm.”

Sylvester Stallone: What’s going on?”

What’s going on in this movie is Rambo’s niece, played by Yvette Monreal, is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel — and obviously, that doesn’t sit too well with John Rambo.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta (as Hugo Martínez): “You must really want this girl.”

Sylvester Stallone (as John Rambo): “Hey!”

Chris Van Vliet: “Is there anything specific that you picked up from Sly on set that you know you’re going to take to other films with you?”

Yvette Monreal: “I think one thing that was very vital, that stuck in my mind, was the fact that he told me, ‘Make sure you give it your all 100% of the time, because even if you’re tired, even if you’re been working 12, 14 hours, it’s gonna stay on camera forever.'”

This is the fifth Rambo movie, and Sly tells me his story is far from over.

Sylvester Stallone: “It doesn’t just end. Some films, OK, you’re one and done. This one, it just continues to go on, because the world is a very complex thing, and there are so many adventures.”

Sylvester Stallone (as John Rambo): “You started this. I’ll end it.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Rocky and Rambo are both such iconic characters, and Rocky always has such great advice. What kind of advice do you think we would have for John Rambo if they talked?”

Sylvester Stallone: “That’s a good one. Thanks a lot. (in Rocky Balboa’s voice) ‘You know, you gotta put those muscles to work in a good area. The area you’re working is full of monsters and things and infections, so come to Philadelphia, buy a steak, work in my gym and be a happy young man. Or I’ll punch your face in.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s amazing.”

(Sylvester Stallone shrugs.)

“Rambo: Last Blood” seeks retribution in theaters starting Friday, Sept. 20.

