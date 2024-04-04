VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Faced with an eviction notice, officials with the Miami Seaquarium said they’re making some improvements. Now they’ve written a letter outlining these steps.

Back on March 7, Miami-Dade County gave the marine park the boot, giving them six weeks to vacate the Virginia Key property because of alleged lease violations

“The current state of the Miami Seaquarium is unsustainable and unsafe,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

But park officials are speaking out Thursday, They sent a letter to Miami-Dade Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morales.

In the letter, officials asserted their right to a 45-day correction period and outlined actions they’re taking to comply with their lease, starting with maintenance of the premises.

The letter reads in part that they have “established a routine maintenance schedule to regularly assess and maintain the condition of the premises, preventing future neglect or deterioration.”

When it comes to the animals, park officials said they have “reviewed and enhanced our animal care policies in consultation with [the U.S. Department of Agriculture] and veterinary experts to ensure they meet the highest standards of animal welfare.”

Moreover, park officials wrote, they’ve “revitalized our health monitoring system that includes regular checkups, nutritional assessments, and behavioral observations to ensure all animals are healthy and thriving.”

Officials also said they’ve “initiated an environmental impact review to ensure that our operations are fully compliant with environmental regulations.”

Whether or not any of this will make a difference to the county’s decision to evict the Miami Seaquarium remains unclear.

Park officials ended their letter by requesting a meeting with Miami-Dade County. Officials with the county did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

