SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after federal authorities raided his Star Island mansion, there are new allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, including sexual assault.

Music producer Rodney Jones has filed a lawsuit against the rap mogul that accuses him, his son Justin and members of his staff of criminal activity.

The disturbing allegations come as Combs was spotted out in South Florida.

The newly amended civil lawsuit filed by Jones, a former close associate of Combs, comes with a “trigger warning: [that] this document contains highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault.”

Initially filed in February, the suit names several other defendants, including actor Cuba Gooding Jr., recording industry companies and others.

The suit was amended Thursday, three days after separate federal raids of Combs’ homes were executed, connected to a Homeland Security Investigations probe.

Combs has not been charged criminally, but the civil suit alleges considerable illicit activity, including that:

“…Mr. Combs forced Mr. Jones to bring prostitutes and sex workers back to his home in Miami, Florida.”

This is the same Miami Beach mansion that agents stormed Monday as the world watched.

Elsewhere in South Florida, the suit says:

“Mr. Combs used his power and influence to intimidate and force Mr. Jones into soliciting sex workers from Booby Trap on the River.”

Jones said he himself was sexually assaulted by Combs and others.

It isn’t just sex crimes that Jones alleges of Combs.

Video of a bloody bathroom is said be at an Los Angeles studio where an associate of Combs was shot in September of 2022.

The suit says either Combs or his son Justin shot the victim. It states:

“…Mr. Jones was forced to watch as Mr. Combs displayed his guns and bragged about getting away with shooting people.”

The suit also mentions Combs’ accused drug mule, Brendan Paul, who was arrested for drug possession earlier this week in Opa-locka, after Feds confronted Paul, Combs and others before a scheduled private flight for the rap mogul and his family, a flight that never happened.

Miami-Dade Police officers busted Paul after, they said, cocaine and pot candy were found in his bags.

The lawsuit states:

“Mr. Jones personally witnessed Combs Enterprise employee Brendan transport firearms to and from nightclubs, strip clubs, and other venues for Mr. Combs on his person in Miami, Florida.”

Also, according to the filing:

“…While in his home in Miami, Defendant Combs required Mr. Jones to work out of his bedroom and watch as Defendant Combs distributed guns to individuals dressed in all black.”

The global music icon and mogul wasn’t beyond being menacing and mean, according to the suit. It states:

“…Defendant Combs threatened to eat Mr. Jones’ face and informed him that he would not hesitate to kill his own mother to get what he wanted.”

Combs’ whereabouts weren’t known all week until witnesses told 7News he and his family were spotted inside a Top Golf location in Sweetwater.

Jones’ lawsuit also describes sexual assault involving Gooding.

